It's Matteo Guidicelli's turn to lead MMFF entries

Photo from Matteo Guidicelli's Instagram page

There will be no Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto or Bong Revilla, Jr. to bring fantasy-comedy-adventure offerings to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) this December. For the first time, however, Matteo Guidicelli headlines the action-fantasy flick, “Penduko.”

The project is Guidicelli’s biggest screen assignment to date. So this year’s MMFF will be his turf. He plays the title role in “Pedro Penduko” who is an iconic character on the big screen.

Filipinos will see comic book hero Pedro Penduko come to life again as the character created by National Artist for Literature Francisco Coching in 1954, will be resurrected on the big screen.

In October 2019, “Pedro Penduko” was announced to be filmed, with Guidicelli in the lead and director Jason Paul Laxamana at the helm.

“We started preparing for the fight scenes at that time,” Guidicelli told ABS-CBN News. “We started the readings, but the project didn’t push through.”

The pandemic obviously derailed the project. “You know how it is in showbiz,” Guidicelli added. “Sometimes, it is all about timing. But now that it is finally coming out, I know it’s a huge responsibility.”

With his wife, Sarah Geronimo, as his sounding board, Guidicelli admitted he gave his all to this film project, from pre-production, the actual filming all the way to the final cut.

“What was always consistent was that ‘Penduko’ is used as a platform to showcase Philippine folk lore and mythology and I made sure to maintain that,” said Guidicelli.

Viva Films owns the rights to the movie franchise of “Pedro Penduko,” who has been earlier played by the likes of Efren Reyes, Sr., Ramon Zamora and Janno Gibbs on the big screen, while Matt Evans previously essayed the character on television.

The new Pedro Penduko will be about culture and tradition, according to Guidicelli. “There are a lot of cultural references with Philippine martial arts tradition,” he informed. “We show a lot of stick fighting, Visayan style. It will be about Philippine martial arts tradition.”

The newest challenge in Guidicelli’s career is apparently “good” for the 33-year-old actor. “Yes, there are pros and cons,” the actor maintained. “But we really have to bring out something new and push harder every time.”

Guidicelli keeps the faith that the public will appreciate his and the entire production’s effort to bring the new “Pedro Penduko” to the audience.

'“We all worked hard for this,” he said. “If the awards come, that will be bonuses. I will appreciate that obviously. That will be a dream come true. But our main objective here is to represent Filipino culture, Filipino films and traditions.”

Set in modern day, “Pedro Penduko” revolves around a young man, Pedro, who possesses mythical and supernatural powers, something that he and his father, Apo Tisot (played by John Arcilla) have inherited from their ancestors.

However, unlike Apo Tisot who uses his gift to help the poor and the sick, Pedro has other plans for himself.

After cutting ties with his father and leaving his hometown, Pedro ventures into the big city to follow his dreams. He had to do odd jobs to make both ends meet, completely wasting his gift and potential.

All his bad luck changes when Pedro meets a secret organization owned by Gat Blanco, who hears about Pedro’s skill and offers him a job as a witch doctor agent.

As Pedro works for the organization, he further hones his skills and talent which impresses many, but also makes others jealous.

Filmmaker Laxamana retained the Filipino folklore aspect to “Pedro Penduko” but injected a modern twist to the backstory in this reimagined version.

He introduced a whole new dimension and a different backstory after learning the previous versions had no consistent backstory.

The evolution of Pedro adheres to the modern taste of the audience in this newest version of “Pedro Penduko.”

A force of powerful witchcraft also comes and endangers the lives of many, including those closest to Pedro, who uses all the skills he has to fight all evil and makes unexpected enemies

The first MMFF venture of Epik Studios, Cignal TV and Sari Sari Network, “Pedro Penduko” includes a roster of first-rate artists. Aside from Arcilla and Martinez, there are Mark Anthony Fernandez, Arron Villaflor, Marissa Sanchez, Candy Pangilinan, Andrea del Rosario.

Also in the cast are JC Tiuseco, Joe Vargas, TJ Valderrama, Andrea Babierra, Phoebe Walker, Zombie Tugue, Migo Valid, Martin Venegas, Keagan de Jesus, Gene Padilla, Jobelyn Manuel and Kurt de los Reyes, with child stars Annika Co (“It’s Showtime’s” Mini Miss U viral contestant) and Tyro Daylusan.

'“Pedro Penduko” is one of the 10 official entries in the 49th MMFF that reels off starting December 25.