Coco Martin, 'Batang Quiapo' crew bring cheers to kids, seniors

"Batang Quiapo" lead stars Coco Martin, Senator Lito Lapid, Lorna Tolentino, Mark Lapid, and other cast members visited senior citizens for gift-giving Saturday morning. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

Two days before Christmas, "Batang Quiapo" lead stars Coco Martin, Senator Lito Lapid, Lorna Tolentino, Mark Lapid and other cast members visited senior citizens and children for gift-giving on Saturday.

They surprised lolos and lolas at the Blessed Family Home Facility in Quezon City and brought with them diapers, biscuits and other things that the seniors might need.



According to Coco, this is their way of giving back this Christmas season with all the success that "Batang Quiapo" has received throughout the year.

It was also Lorna's birthday on the same day, so it was an extra special day for her.

Coco has nothing but gratitude especially that throughout December, their action series continues to perform well in ratings and viewership.



2024 promises to be big and exciting for their TV series.

They will be celebrating their first anniversary on February, so expect big events on the first quarter of the new year.

After the gift-giving activity with the senior citizens, Coco and his co-stars proceeded to the National Children's Hospital and brought toys and gifts for kids.

Coco, together with his team, had a special and brief moment with some of the kids who are stricken with cancer, about to undergo operation, or have successfully completed one.

