Cedrick Juan urges Pinoys to watch 'Gomburza'

Inundated by emotions, Cedrick Juan, portraying the martyred priest Jose Burgos in the Metro Manila Film Fest entry "Gomburza," found himself unable to hold back his tears upon watching the final cut of the historical reel for the first time.

When the movie premieres on Christmas Day, the actor hopes that it will likewise evoke the same impact on the audience.

“Hindi mo maiwasan maging emotional kung gaano ka tragic nangyari at gaano siya sobrang relatable ngayon. Pagiging empath mas lalo madevelop. Sana mas madevelop natin as Filipinos,” he said.

“At first, I was being technical sa sequences kasi first time sa first few, pero nadala na ko ng kwento. Di ko na nakita sarili ko. Kaya ako umiiyak kasi sobrang sakit ng nangyari sa kanila. Sobra ako na move,” he added.

More than creating blockbuster hits, actor Cedrick Juan, who plays Padre Burgos in historical MMFF entry "GOMBURZA," says part of an artist's calling is to create projects that will inspire and push audiences to make a positive change.

The martyrdom of priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora in 1872 was a pivotal point for Philippine history as their unjust deaths triggered the Philippine revolution.

Apart from inspiring the revolutionary group Katipunan, it also set ablaze the heroism of Jose Rizal, who witnessed their execution.

Juan said like the tragedy over a century and a half ago, they hope the film’s attempt at re-telling the story will likewise rekindle the nationalism of Filipinos.

“151 years ago nangyare na siya and until now nangyayare pa siya. Imagine those people without proper justice or due process and nararamdaman pa rin siya til now. Sobrang laki na ng iniisip ko,” he said.

In a Zoom interview, Juan said more than the opportunity to lead an MMFF entry, the most fulfilling part of giving new life to the story of Padre Burgos was bringing his message to the present generations.

“When I got the invitation for Gomburza, ang first pina-audition was La Madrid. It wasn’t until I read the whole script, I manifested lang to have at least reading of Burgos. October 2022, alam ko na may audition but I had the play that time. And I didn’t know the time frame of GOMBURZA. Hindi ko sinubukan magpasa kasi baka mabitin. End of December pa pala audition pwede pa. From there rollercoaster ride siya. Sobrang lucky lang talaga. Siguro pag nag manifest ka talaga and you work for it, I landed the role of Burgos,” he explained.

He went on: “Ayaw mo pumiklit pag may nangyayare sa mga paligid mo. Huwag matakot i-achieve mga pangarap mo, dahil tingin mo di mo kaya pa, just work on it, just be professional maging mabait na tao kayo. Kailangan mo magic integrity sa buggy. Kailangan ipaglaban tingin mo tama. Yun magpa-ground sa atin. Iyon makakatulong satin matulungan less fortunate and less privileged na tao.”

“Gomburza” is Juan’s third project that made it to the MMFF cut. In 2016 Juan was cast in Alvin Yapan’s Oro where he was nominated as Best Supporting Actor and Jun Robles Lana’s “Die Beautiful.”

While Juan admitted he will be more than grateful to be considered for the “Best Actor” title in the 49th MMFF, he stressed more than awards and churning out blockbuster hits, he believes an artist's calling is to create projects that will inspire and influence viewers to make positive change.

“Isa sa role ng pagiging artist, mag-raise ng awareness, mag-raise question, and mag-disturb. If you know there is something wrong, yung integrity natin mangingibabaw. Sana pinaka-tumawid sa mga manunuod ng GOMBURZA, yung bumalik integrity natin as Pilipino. Kahit walang nakakakita, gagawin natin ang tama. Ang pinaka-iniisip natin ginagawa natin para sa country ko, para sa sarili ko, para sa nakakita sa akin. Kakalat siya maging inspiration ka sa mag-isa,” he reasoned.

“Gomburza” will premiere in cinemas beginning December 25. Starring alongside Juan is Enchong Dee, who plays Jacinto Zamora, and Dante Rivero as Padre Jose Burgos. Piolo Pascual also has a special participation.

