Bea Alonzo, Enchong Dee, Rhea Tan reveal Christmas plans

Bea Alonzo, Enchong Dee, Gillian Vicencio and celebrity entrepreneur Rhea Tan. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Every Christmas, celebrities decorate their homes, share expensive gifts, and plan lavish vacations.

Bea Alonzo, Enchong Dee, and celebrity entrepreneur Rhea Tan happily shared their Christmas plans. “Season of love and forgiveness,” they all agreed.

Alonzo said during Tan’s recent star-studded birthday celebration that she plans to visit Japan this Christmas.

“Aalis kami ng after Christmas. Baka Japan. We love Japan. Isa ‘yun sa paborito naming destinations,” the actress shared.

Alonzo also shared her wish and new year plans. “I'm very thankful na maraming trabaho na pumapasok. Thankful sa success ng Bash. Siguro ‘yung goals, just keep on going, and make sure na nama-manage ko ‘yung time ko nang maayos para bawat trabaho o personal kong pinapasukan, makukuha nila ‘yung buong ako."

About her relationship with Dominic Roque, she told the media, “Alam ko naman noon na talagang family-oriented siya. Ang maganda kasi kay Dom, hindi ako natatakot magplano ng buhay with him kasi alam ko what he believes in.”

Also present at the celebrity entrepreneur’s birthday party was Dee, who shared, “Magiging busy lang sa MMFF. Pero after ng Pasko, baka naman makakapagbakasyon na ako. Focus lang sa work ngayon.”

The actor revealed his new movie for next year, while also promoting his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Gomburza.”

“Parang mayroong regalo na si Lord sa akin for next year already. Lagi ko lang sinasabi na, alam mo ‘yun, every year, may bago kang magagawa, may bago kang mae-experience. I think it’s safe to say kasi nasabi ko naman ito sa ibang interview, but I will shoot my first international film sa February,” he said.

About the film, the Kapamilya actor detailed, “Alam ko may something different pero the fact na it’s a Brillante Mendoza film, it’s already something big.”

“Excited ako. Sobra po akong excited. Parang feeling ko, ‘yun ang highlight ng next year.”

Dee also clarified that he wants to prioritize movies.

“Hindi muna ako tumatanggap ng TV (projects) para lang makagawa pa ako ng mas maraming pelikula. Para lang hindi ka lang naka-focus sa isang project. Pero kung maganda naman ang script, game naman akong bumalik sa TV,” he said.

Celebrity entrepreneur Tan also talked about her Christmas plans and wish. She believes that Christmas is a season for giving and healing.

“Let’s not forget, na bukod sa travel, ang Pasko ay pagbibigayan talaga. If you’re blessed, share. And be sincere. Maraming tao ang mata-touch sa kahit simple gifts this Christmas. Show up. ‘Yung mayroong nakaalala sa kanila ngayong pasko, masaya na sila sa ganun. Healing season din ito. I hope we find that forgiveness ngayong pasko. And let’s celebrate it with the people we truly love and value,” Tan said.