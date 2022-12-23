Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – After a couple of years outside the spotlight, pop superstar Sarah Geronimo is slowly returning to the entertainment scene.

On Friday, Geronimo surprised the madlang pipol with her appearance on the noontime show “It’s Showtime,” performing her latest single “Dati-Dati.”

Talking with hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis, Geronimo could not help but ask if the audience still knew her after being away from showbiz in the last two years.

“Kilala pa ba nila ako?” Geronimo asked.

The hosts were quick to cut the Kapamilya singer, assuring her that it is impossible for the public to forget her name.

“Ang dami mong napasayang tao. 'Yung mga tao, sabik na sabik sila sa 'yo. At mahal na mahal ka namin,” Vice said.

“Don’t ever think na ganoon ka kadali kalimutan. Ano ka ba? Makakalimutan namin mga passwords namin, pero hindi naman makakalimutan si Sarah G.”

Meanwhile, Geronimo also revealed that she has more surprises for her Popsters' in 2023.

“Excited po ako for the coming year dahil akalain niyo po marami-rami surprises ko sa inyo mga Popsters,” she said.

Two weeks ago, Geronimo finally reunited with her “ASAP Natin ‘To” family, returning to the studio for the first time in two years.

Geronimo technically resumed being part of “ASAP Natin ‘To” in July, but her monthly numbers under the “Sarah G Specials” banner were all recorded outside the variety show’s studio.

She last performed on the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in its Nov. 1, 2020 episode, followed by some taped and remote performances before taking a break from showbiz to focus on her marriage.



