Joel Lamangan's MMFF entry merits R-18 rating

Director Joel Lamangan (center) with the cast of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival entry 'My Father, Myself' (from left) Sean de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, screenwriter Quinn Carillo, Dimples Romana and introducing Tiffany Grey

MANILA -- Having an official entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is no longer new to multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan.

Through the years, he’s had memorable and award-winning entries like “Rainbow’s Sunset” (2018), “Isa Pang Bahaghari” (2020), “Aishite Imasu” (2004), “Death Row” (2000), “Bulaklak ng Maynila” (1999), “Blue Moon” (2005), Muling Umawit and Puso” (1995) and even “Mano Po” films.

This year, Lamangan fields a BL (boy’s love) entry, “My Father, Myself.” With a screenplay by Quinn Carillo, the film merited an R-18 rating because of its theme. Hence, it can only be shown in selected cinemas.

Lamangan didn’t want to cut scenes from the film. He was bargaining for an R-16 rating. However, that didn’t happen.

He denied any objectionable scenes that were injected in the film. Just kissing scenes between two men. There is no frontal nudity nor anything bold on camera.

“The MTRCB felt the kissing scenes between two men were incestuous,” Lamangan told ABS-CBN News. “But not incest. Ayaw nila ng kabaklaang movie na serious ang treatment. Gusto nila kabaklaan na comedy. Napapatawa sila.”

“My Father, Myself” is based on a true story, but Lamangan felt he needed to alter the ending since it was too tragic.

Lamangan handpicked his lead actors, Jake Cuenca and Sean de Guzman for the film. “Dahil magaling sila,” the director said. “Artista ko na sila before and alam ko ang kapasidad nila as actors. Mahusay sila.”

Cuenca previously worked with Lamangan in the period drama, “Lihis” (2013), while Dimples Romana was his actress in “Patikul” (2011).

In “My Father, Myself,” Cuenca and De Guzman figured in kissing scenes. “Totoong halikan, hindi lang smack,” Lamangan said. “Bukas ang bibig. Isang take lang naman. Kung ayaw nila ng masyadong marami, galingan na nila. Para isang take lang.”

Allan Paule plays a peasant leader, while Cuenca is a human rights lawyer. They previously had a relationship, too.

Although Lamangan does not say “My Father, Myself” is the film to beat come awards night, he is confident his actors have a chance in the acting competition.