Actress Teresa Loyzaga turned to social media to share her happiness over the recent bonding of her son Diego Loyzaga with his father, veteran actor Cesar Montano.

On Instagram, Teresa uploaded snaps of the father and son while touring Hawaii.



"Father and son. Look at these two traveling together! What a beautiful picture. I'm so so happy for you! Who would have thought! The power of prayer. Miracles do happen! Have a blast!" Teresa wrote.

Earlier this year, Diego bonded with his father again after seven years of not being together.

In 2017, Diego made headlines when he called Montano a liar and a hypocrite, and attacked his dad for rejecting him when he was young.

He was raised in Australia by his mother but returned to the Philippines in 2011.

