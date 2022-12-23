'Babylon' stars on ambition and their Hollywood dreams

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in 'Babylon' Paramount Pictures

'Babylon' tackles the wild days of early Hollywood just when it was transitioning from silent films.

Brad Pitt stars as Jack Conrad, a silent movie superstar coming to terms with the limitations of his time in the spotlight.

The actor talked about how the film tackled ambition.

"I think I put it in other terms: seeking love, seeking meaning, value. What do you stand for? But I guess it comes in the package of ambition. I don't know how to describe it. I've always just kind of followed things I've loved, and gotten in line that way and somehow it's worked," he shared.

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in 'Babylon' Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie, who turns in another memorable screen performance as up-and-coming actress Nellie LaRoy, wholeheartedly embraced her character's free-spirited ambition as it mirrored some of her own.

"I think Nelly is incredibly ambitious. I think I'm incredibly ambitious. A lot of these characters are of course; they want to be a part of something I think, kind of like what Brad is saying, it's something more than just setting a goal and reaching for it," she said.

"It's about being part of something as bigger than Diego's character. Manny says it so well, it's like 'I want to be a part of something.' And Brad's character says like 'It means something, you know.' And that's how I feel about movies. And that's, I think, where my ambition to be in the position I'm in comes from: I love movies that much. I want it so bad, and I played a character who wanted it so bad."

Diego Calva as Manny Torres Paramount Pictures

Vying for Best actor this award season, including for the Golden Globes, is the film's leading man Diego Calva who delivered a compelling performance as Manny Torres, a dreamer who's pining for a chance to be part of show business.

Margot Robbie as Nellie LaRoy and Diego Calva as Manny Torres Paramount Pictures

"I always wanted to be related to movies, but my first day in this movie - And I think it's something that doesn't happen very often, like having 400 extras in the middle of the desert and shooting a movie about shooting a movie with Spike Jonze faking and being like a director. It was just like too much, you know," Calva said. "That was my first day on a Hollywood set and it was the first day of my character."

'Babylon' also stars Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, and Jean Smart. It is written and directed by Damien Chazelle.