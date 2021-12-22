Watch more on iWantTFC

What if the greatest threat in the multiverse is Doctor Stephen Strange himself?

Coming to theaters next year, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' sees the MCU's Master of Mystic Arts teaming up with Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch for a possible battle against an evil version of Strange.

As seen in the animated Disney Plus series "What If...?", this evil Strange, named Strange Supreme, is obsessed with trying to reverse the death of his girlfriend Christine Palmer. His obsession, however, brings him even more power but leads to the destruction of his entire pocket universe.

'Multiverse of Madness' seems to pick up from the events of two Disney Plus series namely 'What If...?' and 'WandaVision'. In 'What If...?', Strange Supreme led a group of multiversal Avengers in fighting a powered-up Ultron who had possessed the Infinity Stones. 'WandaVision', on the other hand, sees Wanda use her powers to resurrect Vision and recreate reality in Westview, New Jersey.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in Philippine cinemas on May 4, 2022.