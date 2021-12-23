As an added Christmas treat for basketball and OPM fans alike, Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League reunited South Border on December 23. Handout

“Sa ngalan ng musika, kami pa rin ang South Border.”

After seven years and amid the pandemic, Luke Mejares, Duncan Ramos, Jay Durias, and the rest of South Border were reunited anew on one stage to serenade fans of Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League in Mall of Asia Arena for its finals match.

On Thursday, the OPM band performed live in front of a limited crowd, singing their hit songs “Rainbow”, “Ikaw Nga”, “Love Of My Life”, and “With A Smile.”

They also performed an Eraserheads medley of “Alapaap”, “Pare Ko”, and “Ang Huling El Bimbo” before capping their also 45-minute live performance with their own song “Kahit Kailan.”

The group had a virtual reunion last year for a fundraising concert amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We had a lot of firsts during the 13-day Invitational tournament," said Ronald Mascariñas of Chooks-to-Go.

"We were the first league to open the SM Mall of Asia Arena. We were the first league to open to the fans. And now, we will be the first to hold a live concert. This is our gift to the fans who have religiously supported Chooks-to-Go, the MPBL, and Filipino music."

Before the much-awaited reunion, Durias expressed excitement, noting that it would be a monumental moment in the band's 27-year history.

"This is so exciting for all of us. This is our first public appearance since the start of the pandemic and also our first time to perform in a basketball league,” Durias said.

"More importantly, it's been seven years since South Border last jammed with Luke and five years since we had Duncan. We hope that the basketball fans would sing and dance with us as we play our hit songs and our favorite covers on December 23. It sure is going to be a lot of fun," he continued.

The mini-concert was immediately followed by the championship game between the Basilan Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot and Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards. The winner will take home the P2 million grand prize.