Megastar Sharon Cuneta joined her husband and vice presidential candidate Kiko Pangilinan in distributing relief packs to survivors of typhoon Odette in Cebu.

Cuneta was warmly welcomed by the community, who can be heard clapping and shouting, as the veteran actress gave away bags of goods. Standing beside her was Pangilinan.

The couple also granted the affected residents some photo opportunities. In her short message, Cuneta reminded the typhoon victims to keep on praying.

“Huwag niyo pong kakalimutan, maraming pagsubok pero mahal tayong lahat ng Panginoon, hindi niya tayo pababayaan. Manalig tayo,” she said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Cuneta’s husband of 25 years, Pangilinan, is running in tandem with Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections as opposition candidates.

-- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News