Sharon Cuneta marks Lorna Tolentino’s birthday

Megastar Sharon Cuneta made sure to greet her dearest “ate” Lorna Tolentino on her birthday.

On Instagram, Cuneta expressed gratitude for Tolentino’s reliable friendship through the years.

“Happy, happy birthday tomorrow, my dearest Ate LT! Thank you for your true and reliable friendship over these many years,” Cuneta said.

“I treasure you. I love you very much. May all your dreams come true and God bless you always,” she added.

Cuneta has been reunited with Tolentino as she joined the cast of the ABS-CBN primetime series “Ang Probinsyano.”

The Megastar has been portraying the role of Aurora in the program since November 26. In the November 29 episode, Aurora was revealed to be the estranged daughter of Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel).

Residing abroad, Aurora was asked by Don Ignacio’s aide, Lucia (Vangie Labalan), to come home, as her father lay in critical condition after the ambush carried out by Mara and her family.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.