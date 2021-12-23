MANILA – Actress Roxanne Barcelo has finally introduced to her social media followers her husband, whose identity was kept under wraps since she announced last year that they got married.

Through Instagram, Barcelo posted a picture of their family where her husband Jiggs is carrying their baby boy.

While this is not the only photo of her husband that she has shared, this is the first one where his face can be clearly seen.

“When I prayed for happiness, the heavens blessed me with true joy and love. You are worth the wait. It is my honor and privilege to be your wife, Jiggs,” she wrote.

“I am forever grateful for the day you asked me to start a family with you. Thank you for your unconditional love. I love and adore you and @dababycinco with all that I am,” she added.

It was in December last year when Barcelo revealed on social media that she got married. She did not say when she was engaged and when she tied the knot exactly, even keeping the identity of her husband under wraps.

A month after announcing that she's married, the actress through a YouTube vlog entry revealed that she is expecting her first child.

She gave birth to her baby boy last June based on her Instagram Stories post.

The couple also marked their second anniversary last month.