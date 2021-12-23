Photos from Kapamilya Online Live

Anji Salvacion and Madam Inutz were reduced to tears when they opened their presents from their loved ones after completing a special task on “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In Thursday episode, Salvacion, Madam Inutz, and Alexa Ilacad each received two gifts from their families when they successfully circled around the Christmas village while pulling a cart with 15 layers of stacked cups.

Salvacion was brought to tears when saw a promise ring given by her mother which was from her missing father.

“This promise ring was given to me by your dad. I want you to keep it because this is the only thing we have as a symbol of his love to us,” the letter said.

The said ring was inherited by Salvacion’s father from his grandmother and a reminder of his love to their family.

Ilacad, on the other hand, got her suitcase from her mother, who explained that the actress will be using it when they go for a vacation once she gets out of the “PBB.”

“That suitcase is what you will bring to the perfect vacation experience that we are giving you as a Christmas gift,” Ilacad’s mother said.

Madam Inutz was also in tears when she received a rosary from her father, Federico Cabantog, who thanked her for her selfless acts to take care of them.

“Salamat anak sa lahat ng oras at panahon na iginugol mo sa amin lalong lalo na sa nanay mo. Saksi kami ng mga kapatid mo sa lahat ng sakripisyo mo. Maraming, maraming salamat anak kasi lagi mo kaming inuuna,” Cabantog said.

Ilacad’s second gift was a planner, while Salvacion also got a ukulele. Madam Inutz received a new watch as her next present.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.