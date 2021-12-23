Julia, Gerald to spend Christmas together with Barrettos

MANILA -- Just like previous noche buena celebrations, Julia Barretto will spend it this year with her family, with mom Marjorie Barretto cooking all the favorite dishes for her and her siblings, to be spread on the table.

“We are all going to be together,” Barretto told ABS-CBN News. “Of course, si Ge [Gerald Anderson] will be with us.”

This year, Barretto’s boyfriend, Gerald Anderson, will spend Christmas Eve with the Barretto family for the first time. Since they went public with their relationship in March this year, Barretto and Anderson have been often seen together spending time with the actress’ family.

“Mommy will prepare all the dishes on Christmas Eve. On my end, presence ko na lang. I’ll finish the food.” (Laughed) I will enjoy and I will rest.”

Barretto has been pre-occupied this year with projects that even buying her Christmas gifts was lovingly assigned to her mom.

“To be honest, mom will take care of my Christmas gifts to everyone,” she granted. “She said, ‘Just send me your list’.”

Although she has been living independently for the past two years now, the 25-year-old Barretto makes it a point to enjoy the Christmas holidays with her family.

“It has been a good 2021,” attested Barretto, who is now taking her holiday break. “I am very blessed this year.”

With her busy 2021, wrapping up two films and two TV series, Barretto has managed to ward off stress and even the negative vibes brought about by her work.

She was recently signed up as brand ambassador of Miracle White for her beauty and skincare routine.

“They always say this, but I think it really works for me and there’s really magic in counting your blessings,” Barretto asserted. “Focus on the good things that are happening in your life, especially now.

“Every time na napapagod na 'ko or na-stress na ko or ‘yung energy na binibigay sa akin medyo negative or really bad, I really make the time to shut off, shut down and have a moment for myself.

“I count the things that I should be thankful for. I’m really very blessed, especially this year. So hindi ko pinapayagan na mangibabaw ang stress at negativity, dahil hindi talaga nakakaganda.”

Barretto wrapped up “Expensive Candy,” a coming-of-age film with Carlo Aquino, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana. She plays a sex worker, while Aquino is a public school teacher who falls in love with her.

“It’s very exciting, something that I’ve never done before,” Barretto said.

She also finished a horror film with director Brilliante Mendoza. “I’m very, very honored to have done that film with him [Mendoza],” Barretto said. “Those are the two films that I’m very proud about this year.”

The actress is happy to have done those two films this year. “Bumalik talaga ‘yung fire ko for making films. I’m so inspired and motivated. That’s all I want to do next year, to just keep on making films.”

Her love for acting and making films was apparently re-ignited this year, with the projects that she finished.

“Gusto ko lang mag-shooting ng mag-shooting palagi,” Barretto admitted. “Kung pwede lang mag-shooting ako every day, I will do that. I’m so excited to tell more stories and bring more characters to life.”

Barretto maintained she is in a “good place” in her life now. “I am happy with the people that surround me,” she said. “There’s just a lot of peace and calm within me. That’s something that I’ve been praying for for two years now. This year was all about that and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Since she started living independently two years ago, Barretto also learned to value her money more. “Ngayon, P200 or P500, ang mahal na nu’n,” she granted. “Nakikita ko na ang bills ko. Ako na ang nagbabayad lahat. Hindi na si mommy.”

“Of course, we are all getting old. We work hard, get into a very comfortable state. Sana, by the time I have a family, I just want my kids in the future to be comfortable. So I really strive and work hard.”

Barretto gained confidence being independent and living alone for the past two years. “I realized I can handle a lot of adult stuff,” she said. “Kaya ko na pala. To have a sense of being independent, you gain confidence in yourself.”

When she was younger, Barretto was not conscious about the expensive trappings in life. “Now, since it’s Christmas, I gifted myself with something I really love.”

She bought a luxury watch. “That’s my first gift to myself after two years,” she disclosed. “Hindi na ako tulad ng dati na every week, may bagong shoes or bag. Napupunta na electricity, association dues or bills ang pera ko.”

Although she’ll probably have the same wish as most people, Barretto still expressed her desire to hug the people she loves again.

“Everybody probably wishes the same, but sana, next year, mawala na ang pandemic. I just miss hugging everybody any time that I want to.

“I just wish, sana hindi ako mapagod next year. Sana, I’ll stay as fired up and motivated to keep locking in. I want to be locked in and keep on working. That’s a good sign.”