MANILA – Morissette Amon took to social media to mark her fiancé Dave Lamar’s birthday with a sweet greeting, reminding him of how blessed she is to have him.

“My first, last, and everything in between. Thank you, my Bowby, for so many things, really, but also for an incredible couple of years of growing and dreaming with you,” Amon said on Instagram as she posted a series of photos of her and Lamar, who turned 29.

“And we've only just begun. nowhere but Up and Away we gooooo,” she continued.

Manifesting they could finally travel again soon, Amon said: “And claiming that next year, we'll finally be able to visit Italy together."

The couple has been engaged since September 2020, although they only announced it in December.

They have yet to reveal when they are tying the knot.