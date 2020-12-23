Watch what happens when Alex Gonzaga tells nephew Seve that she is his real mom

MANILA -- Actress and social media star Alex Gonzaga shared a funny video featuring her sister Toni's four-year-old son, Seve.

In the clip, Gonzaga told her nephew Seve that she is his real mother and that she is going to get him when he turns 5.

"Seve, you want to know a secret?" shge asked Seve, who immediately replied: "Yeah."

"Okay, I'm going to tell you something. Seve, I'm your real mom. You came here (from my womb). So when you are five years old, I will get you na sa mommy mo. You are going to call me mama na and then you are going to call your mama Tata, okay?," she told her nephew, who replied: "No. I don't want Tata. I want Mommy Tin."

After Gonzaga insisted that she is the boy's mother, Seve runs to his mother.

"I don't like Tata (Alex) to be my mom," said Seve before hugging his mother.

In the caption of her post, Alex wrote: "Eto na ganti natin sa mga pambu-bully ng mga kapatid natin matanda sa 'tin noon," the younger Gonzaga wrote, using the hashtag #imyourmomchallenge.

Her clip which she posted on Tuesday night has been viewed over 600,000 times and garnered more than 2,000 comments.

Seve, who turned 4 last October, is Toni's son with husband, director Paul Soriano.

Related video: