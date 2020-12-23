‘Sa ABS po o sa GMA?’ Fan girl perfects Paulo Avelino’s quiz in gripping ‘Fan Girl’ scene

Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon star in the MMFF entry ‘Fan Girl.’ Black Sheep

MANILA — Paulo Avelino’s self-proclaimed No. 1 fan aces his quiz to prove to the actor she has no ill intentions after secretly riding the back of his pickup truck, in a scene from the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Fan Girl.”

In the film written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone, Avelino portrays a version of himself, while Charlie Dizon portrays the title character, a student named Jane.

The preview clip released on Friday by producer Black Sheep shows Paulo’s reaction upon finding Jane at the back of his car.

Jane scrambles to explain that she’s Paulo’s biggest fan, for fear of being left by the actor on the remote street, in the dead of night.

She enumerates the films of his she has watched, saying she’s seen “I’m Drunk, I Love You” eight times, and “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” thrice despite its three-hour run-time. Her proud moment: she never once fell asleep watching the historical biopic. (Both films are actual Avelino starrers.)

Jane also claims to have seen all of Paulo’s films with Bea Alonzo on their first day in cinemas, and even attended three block screenings despite the hefty price of P450 for La-Z Boy seats. (In real life, Avelino and Alonzo have co-starred in only one so far: “Kasal” in 2018.)

She’ll also watch their upcoming film “If We Fall In Love” on its first day even if that means skipping her long test for trigonometry, Jane tells Paulo.

Still unconvinced, Paulo quizzes the stranger on specific details about his life and career: his birthday (May 13, 1988), his dogs (two: Yoda and Chewy), and his first teleserye.

“Sa ABS po o sa GMA?” Jane clarifies, referring to Paulo’s current and former home networks.

Her answer — “100 Days to Heaven” in ABS-CBN, and “Magic Kamison: Black Jewel in the Palace” in GMA (both real-life details) — finally appears to convince Paulo, who responds with a sly, nearly devious smile.

As seen in trailers for “Fan Girl,” Paulo does end up bringing Jane to his home to spend the night. What Jane imagines to be a fairytale encounter, however, turns out to be the opposite. As the film’s tagline cautions: “Never meet your hero.”

“Fan Girl” is scheduled for a Christmas Day release as part of the 2020 MMFF, which is streaming all film entries via Upstream PH.

