Netflix adds 'Apocalypse Child,' 'Patay na si Hesus' to growing roster of Filipino films

Patay na si Hesus. Handout/Epicmedia

MANILA - Global streaming giant Netflix has recently added to its catalog four acclaimed Filipino independent films from the last decade.

"Apocalypse Child," "Balangiga: Howling Wilderness," "Patay na si Hesus" and "Zombadings: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington" have dropped on the streaming platform on December 20.

Filipinos can now binge-watch these "modern classics" just in time for Christmas, filmmaker Eric Matti wrote on Instagram, whose company Reality Entertainment helped broker the deal with the streamer.

"We are happy that now, this Christmas, the Filipino audience will get to see these films I consider to be modern classics. It feels really good to bring these diverse films for everyone’s enjoyment," he said.

[HYPERLINK "he said": https://www.instagram.com/p/CIs1Ll_nW1y/]

Here's a quick look at the local titles that arrived on Netflix:

Apocalypse Child (2015)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Synopsis: Believing he's the son of a film director Francis Ford Coppola, a surfer from the Philippines confronts his past while struggling to find a way forward.

The film, starring Sid Lucero, Gwen Zamora, Annicka Dolonius, RK Bagatsing and Ana Abad Santos, won best picture, best director, best supporting actress and best film editing during the 2015 QCinema International Film Festival. It was directed by Mario Cornejo and co-written by Cornejo and Monster Jimenez.

Balangiga: Howling Wilderness (2017)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Synopsis: In US-occupied Philippines, a small boy flees his hometown with his grandpa and must survive the wilderness with a toddler he takes under his wing.

The historical drama, directed by Khavn dela Cruz, was recognized as best film in the 2017 QCinema International Film Festival, 66th FAMAS Awards and 41st Gawad Urian Awards. The screenplay was written by Dela Cruz, Achinette Villamor and Jerry Gracio.

Patay na si Hesus (2016)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Synopsis: With her children in tow, Iyay embarks on a rowdy road trip from Cebu to Dumaguete to attend her estranged husband's funeral.

The dark comedy film, which stars Jaclyn Jose, Chai Fonacier, Paul Vincent Viado, Melde Montañez and Angelina Kanapi, is the first Cebuano film to be on Netflix.

It bagged the audience choice and gender sensitivity award in the 2016 QCinema International Film Festival, as well as the jury's choice award during the 2017 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. Victor Villanueva directed the movie while Fatrick Tabada and Moira Lang penned the screenplay.

Zombadings: Patayin sa Shokot si Remington (2011)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Synopsis: A cursed teen jock suddenly becomes gay and has to battle his newly fabulous impulses, a homophobic serial killer and a bevy of undead drag queens.

The 2011 suspense-comedy film, directed by Jade Castro, stars Martin Escudero, Lauren Young, Janice De Belen, Roderick Paulate and John Estrade. Castro also co-wrote the screenplay with Moira Lang and Michiko Yamamoto.

Related video: