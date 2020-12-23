LOOK: Ryza Cenon continues birthday charity as she turns 33

MANILA -- Actress Ryza Cenon celebrated her first birthday as a mother as she turned 33 on Monday.

On Instagram, Cenon posted a photo of her partner Miguel Cruz and their baby in the foreground.

"Best gift ever!!! Thank you Lord sa blessings. Happy birthday to me," Cenon wrote in the caption.

For her special day, Cenon sent gifts for the elderly of God’s Grace Home Care Center.

"Kahit may pandemic tuloy pa rin ang birthday charity ko. Kaya nagpapasalamat ako sa laging sumusuporta sa 'kin," Cenon wrote as she thanked all those who helped in making her birthday charity possible.

Cenon gave birth to a baby boy last October 31.





Cenon had said that she and her partner have no immediate plans of tying the knot even if they now have a baby.

“Matagal pa po 'yon… Focus muna po sa baby first. Napapag-usapan naman po namin ang kasal, pero hindi muna po, 'yung sa baby muna po,” she said at the time as reported by Push.



Aside from their wedding plans taking the backseat, Cenon also shared that she and Cruz have decided to have only one baby.

“Kasi naisip po kasi namin na parang habang tumatagal siyempre pamahal nang pamahal 'yung tuition. 'Yon agad ng nasa isip namin,” she said.

Related video: