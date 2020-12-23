LOOK: Andi Eigenmann, future husband Philmar hold underwater shoot

MANILA -- Days after announcing their engagement, actress Andi Eigenmann and her fiance, surfer Philmar Alipayo, took to social media to share snaps from their underwater shoot.

"Such breathtaking photos from that perfect afternoon! So happy we got to do this impromptu photo shoot in the ocean, Eigenmann wrote as she thanked Pernilla Sjöö "for taking the time to take these magical shots for us."

Just last Sunday, Eigenmann revealed that she got engaged to Alipayo. “I never thought about how my engagement would go because quite honestly, I didn’t think I’d have one,” she wrote at thew time.

Following their engagement, Eigenmann said she is stoked to be spending the rest of her life with Alipayo.

Eigenmann and Alipayo have a baby daughter named Lilo. They are set to welcome their son in the near future.

Eigenmann also has a nine-year old daughter, Ellie, with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC