Ex-‘PBB’ housemate Aldred Gatchalian gets COVID-19 vaccine shot

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Aldred Gatchalian is one of the early recipients of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in the US, he said on Monday.

Former actor Aldred Gatchalian is seen receiving a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in the US. Instagram: @aldredg

In an Instagram Stories update, Gatchalian shared a photo of him getting injected with his first dose of the vaccine.

“Received my 1st dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine today at work. I will give you guys an update if I experience any adverse reactions,” he wrote.

Gatchalian, 30, is currently based in the US.

It’s unclear what his current profession is, although the country’s rollout of the Pfizer vaccine puts healthcare workers and the elderly front of line as recipients.

As of December 20, some 272,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the US, according to a CNN report.

The Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose, given 21 days after the first.

The Philippines, meanwhile, is still in the process of procuring vaccines from various drugmakers. Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Monday that contracts with manufacturers Novavax and AstraZeneca may be inked before yearend, to meet government’s initial target of 60-million vaccine distribution in 2021.

