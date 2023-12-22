Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' bets on underdogs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A small band of warriors assemble to start a rebellion against a mighty army in Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire."

Actress Sofia Boutella shared how she felt about being the lead star of the film.

"I was honored and proud," she said. "A movie like that can have a woman leading it and I was honored that they chose me for it. It was also nerve wracking. But we all get to work and I think that we did something quite special."

In the film, an unlikely band of reluctant warriors from different places take a stand against forces bent on destroying their worlds.

The characters’ quest to find justice and redemption is something that writer-producer, as well as cinematographer and director, Zack Snyder, always of dreamed of bringing to life.

Asked how he kept the dream alive, Snyder said: "The idea did it. I kind of was happy to let it go, but it kept bothering me.

He added: "It was tenacious. I'd have a down moment and it would be there and I'd be thinking about it. Or I'd use it to get away from something that was too hard for me to figure out. So yeah, I think I blame the movie, really, for sticking around."

The movie also stars Jena Malone.

She shared that being able to play a spider-warrior alien was a source for delight for her.



"[I'm] always excited to get a phone call from Zack, especially when it's working with prosthetics and getting to do creature work," she said. "That was a first for me in my entire career."

Malone also shared how the theme of the movie, rooting for the underdog, resonated with her.

"Knowing that real justice takes sometimes a lot of fighting and a rebellion and civil disobedience, and it takes a lot, I think it’s a pretty important theme," she said.

Its star-studded cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, and many others.

"Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire" had a special early release on Dec. 21.