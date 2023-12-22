MANILA -- Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo turned to social media to express her support for her husband Matteo Guidicelli's film "Penduko," which is one of the official entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

In her Instagram post on Friday afternoon, Geronimo uploaded a reel showing her seriously talking to Guidicelli about his character in the fantasy movie.

"Pagkatapos nang lahat ng nangyari hindi ko pa rin maintindihan, nalilito pa rin ako," Geronimo asked her husband.

"Na?" Guidicelli replied.

"Hindi ko pa rin maintindihan. Hindi pa rin ako sigurado kung manggagaway ka ba talaga o mananambal?" says Geronimo before she smiled and blurted: "Pedro Penduko on December 25".

"Wow, very giving," Guidicelli teased his wife.

As of writing, the reel has been viewed for almost 300,000, less than an hour since it was uploaded.

In previous interview, Guidicelli said that his superhero flick "Penduko" will kick off a cinematic universe, teasing that its ending will be a glimpse of what to expect from the franchise.

He also admitted that he is "overwhelmed" with the responsbility of introducing the iconic Pendro Penduko character to a new generation of moviegoers.

