Star Music drops LA Santos' 'Patawad Inay,' 'Okay Lang Ako'

MANILA -- Star Music has released the singles "Patawad Inay" and "Okay Lang Ako" by actor and singer LA Santos.

The tracks are now available on various music platforms, while their lyrics videos are now uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Patawad Inay" and "Okay Lang Ako" are part of the original soundtrack of Santos' movie "In His Mother's Eyes" which also stars Maricel Soriano and Roderick Paulate.

Both tracks were composed and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

