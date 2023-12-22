Sharon Cuneta on Gabby and KC: 'This was my family'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta on Friday looked back on her reunion with former husband Gabby Concepcion and their daughter KC.

Their reunion happened last month during the ex-couple's concert "Dear Heart" at the Mall of Asia Arena, where they were joined onstage by their only child, KC.

"Nung concert naiyak ako dahil, it was the sudden realization na first time naming tatlo magkasama. Naiyak ako kasi minsan kami 'yung pamilya. Tapos naiyak ako dahil parang tinitingnan ko 'yung anak ko. I felt so bad that she had to go through 'yung emotional roller-coaster din niya dahil sa paghihiwalay namin habang lumalaki siya. So that hurt me the most. Doon ako naiyak," Cuneta said in her "Magandang Buhay" guesting on Friday.

"And I was just looking at the two of them and looking at us and then we had audience in front of us na nagmamahal sa amin. Parang I want to tell Gabby, 'we lost so much, parang bakit okay naman tayo noon, bakit ganoon?' Most of all for KC. Kung pwede ko lang akuin lahat ng pain na pinagdaanan niya, lahat ng confusion niya siguro, lahat ng panghihinayang niya, lahat ng hindi niya nae-experience na nae-experience ng ibang bata na buo ang pamilya, sa dami nang naibigay ko sa kanya 'yun ang hindi ko naibigay. Hindi lang ako pati ang papa niya. 'Yun ang talagang nakakaiyak doon. Pagkita ko nga sa pictures after 'oh my God kaming tatlo. This was my family, more than this was her family.' The three of us lang," she shared.

Just last week, Cuneta clarified her current relationship with her former husband, saying she and Concepcion "are living totally separate lives."

Cuneta also appealed to fans to spare her children from bashing. Aside from KC, Cuneta has three other children with husband Francis Pangilinan -- Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

Currently, Cuneta is busy promoting her Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Two Family" with Alden Richards.

