Christopher and Lotlot de Leon

MANILA -- Starting as a child star, Lotlot de Leon has blossomed into an award-winning actress, working alongside adoptive parents and movie legends Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon.

Her last project with her father was Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” in 2021. Her portrayal as journalist in the series received praise from critics, winning her the Best Supporting Actress award from Gawad Urian and Eddys.

They are reunited again onscreen in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “When I Met You in Tokyo,” which also stars her mother's fierce rival Vilma Santos.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this beautiful story, to be with my dad again, and for the first time to be working onscreen with Tita Vilma. It’s such an honor na mapabilang ang pangalan ko sa closing billboard tapos nandun ang pangalan nina Daddy, Tita Vilma, and Tita Gina (Alajar). It’s a blessing. It’s a beautiful story,” Lotlot de Leon said.

“Actually ako yata ang unang nakaalam na magsho-shooting na kami bago ang Daddy ko eh. Kasi si Ninang Redgie (line producer) sent me the script and sabi niya, ‘This is with your dad and Ms. Vilma.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I didn’t read it yet. Kahit mga 2 minutes lang ako roon basta maging parte ako nito.”

De Leon encouraged moviegoers to support the MMFF, which starts on Christmas Day.

“We want the cinema industry to regain its magic. If that happens this Christmas season, maganda ang future natin. Tangkilikin natin ang sariling atin,” said de Leon.

On why the audience should watch her movie, she told the media, “It’s a Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon movie. That’s what we have here. These are legends in the industry. Give them credit. They will not make movies that you will not love. It deserves to be seen. I’m just so proud to be part of it.”

About her plans this Christmas, she shared, “Sa bahay lang. Si Janine (Gutierrez) kahapon nag-text na ng liempo. Usually kung ano naman ‘yung request ng mga bata. Mayroon akong ginagawang four-cheese lasagna for Christmas.”

Her Christmas wish: “I wanna see the Northern Lights. Basta kung saan magpapakita ang Northern Lights, ‘yun ang nasa bucket list ko, na gusto kong puntahan sa Pasko.”

“When I Met You in Tokyo” also stars Kakai Bautista, Gabby Eigenmann, Cassy Legaspi, and Darren Espanto.