John Estrada recalls good times with Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA -- "I was in shock. Parati kong sinasabi sa sarili ko na sana fake news, sana fake news. Very very sad."

This was John Estrada’s reaction when he heard of Ronaldo Valdez’s passing last Sunday.

Estrada and Valdez worked on many projects, including the movie "May Minamahal" in 1993 and the TV shows "Ikaw Lamang" and "Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin."

Estrada shared that he would never forget the funny moments he had with the late veteran actor.

"Aside from we speak the same dialect, which is Chavacano, I’m gonna miss that. Pagnaglolokohan kami, tapos ayaw naming maintindihan ng iba, nagcha-Chavacano kami," Estrada said.

One of the funniest and unforgettable anecdotes he had of Valdez, was during one of their tapings. They both shared the same dressing room and while taking a quick nap, Estrada suddenly heard Valdez scream.

"Sabi niya ‘Anak ng —‘, sabi ko ‘oh, ano nangyari sa yo?’ Sabi niya ‘tignan mo nga kung ano ito?’ Sabi ko ‘hairspray. Ginanon niya sa mukha niya akala niya Evian.’ Sabi niya, ‘kaya pala naninigas ang mukha ko, hairspray pala siya,’" Estrada burst in laughter while sharing it with ABS-CBN News Thursday night.

As what he posted on his Instagram account, he looks up to Valdez as his idol when it comes to comedy.

"Unbelievable timing, he’s very witty in person. I’m sure doon nakuha ni Janno ang pagka-komedyante niya. He’s a great artist," he said.

But what struck Estrada the most was how serious he was as a man behind the scenes.

"He’s a very sincere person. Kaya siguro kami nag-click, 'yung trabaho naman namin pag-arte, more often that not, hindi namin dala-dala sa labas 'yun. Si Tito Ron is one of those people na masasabi ko na, sorry for the ano, hindi siya showbiz na tao. He’s very sincere. If he wants to tell you something at alam niyang magkaibigan kayo, he will say it. He speaks his mind," Estrada said.

