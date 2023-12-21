Gloria Diaz on Ronaldo Valdez: 'He didn’t even say goodbye'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Among all the acting partners of the late Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz was probably his most frequent collaborator.



As far as Diaz can recall, she made around 20 to 30 movies with Valdez, some of them under renowned director Danny Zialcita like "Palabra de Honor" and "May Daga sa Loob ng Lungga", plus TV series and sitcoms like "Los Bastardos" and "2Good2BeTrue".



Diaz played the sister of Valdez in the Katherine Bernardo-Daniel Padilla series "2Good2BeTrue", and the beauty-queen-turned-actress said she will never forget how Valdez looked at her during their last taping day.



"He was very sad. Lahat kami nagmamadali, pero siya he was very sentimental. He was very sad. He hugged me so tight," Diaz recalled.



In a conversation with ABS-CBN News, Diaz noted that whenever she would bump into Valdez, the latter would always give her a big tight hug.



"Yung talagang serious, hindi lang yung pa-beso beso. He’s a warm and loving person. The second thing I'll remember, on the set, I always warn him ‘Don’t eat everything on the set. Kasi yan, pagdating namin sa set, hahanap ng suman, siomai, siopai, bibingka titikim, magkakape. Sabi ko, ‘Ron you’re eating everything mamaya niyan you’ll be sick,'" she said.



Diaz said she was worried about his health. When after they wrapped up the series, she remembered that Valdez had sought her company.



"He had been texting ‘oh lunch dinner, oh kailan’, but I was so busy doing ‘Mallari’, so I said ‘Ron, Ron, after I finish Mallari which is right after Christmas, I’ll not go out of town, so we’ll see you,'" Diaz said.



The news about his passing came as a complete shock to Diaz. "Actually, ’til now, I’m still in that disbelief. ‘Cause I know Ronnie to be always in a happy mood. What now? He didn’t even say goodbye," Diaz said.



She added, "I texted him four days before this happened. Parang I hear many people get really sad during Christmas, yes there is melancholy, solemn. I never realized that he could be that lonely."



Diaz will remember her co-star as a person who's mood never turned sour. "Ron was one of a kind. I never saw him in a bad mood, no matter how late. But he was always in the good mood."



And if he can hear her, Diaz had this to say about her friend: ‘Ron, why did you do this to me? Bakit mo ginawa yan, hindi ko yan gagawin sa yo! Nasaan ka ba, it’s unreal. Really unreal."