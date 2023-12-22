MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin has expressed his support for screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and Kapuso actor Alden Richards.

On Instagram, Cuneta uploaded a video of Martin inviting everyone to support and watch her movie "Family of Two," which is among the 10 entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

"From the KING OF PRIMETIME himself, my only other son apart from @aldenrichards02!!! Thank you din anak sa pagdalo mo sa aming premiere night at sa walang humpay na pagmamahal at suporta kay ‘Mysha! Mahal na mahal kita at habangbuhay na tayong pamilya!" Cuneta captioned her post.

In the video, Martin said: "Mga kaibigan, iniimbitahan ko po kayo na sana po ay panoorin natin ang isang napakagandang pelikula na makakapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa bawat pamilyang Filipino.'Family of Two' sa December 25 na po 'yan. Pinagbibidahan ng nag-iisang Megasar Ms. Sharon Cuneta at ang iniidolo ng marami si Mr. Alden Richards. Directed by Nuel Naval. Sana po ay magkita-kita tayo sa lahat ng mga sinehan."

Martin worked with Cuneta in the series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," where the veteran actress played the mother of Mara, who was portrayed by the actor's long-time girlfriend, Julia Montes.

This year, Montes worked with Richards in the movie "Five Breakups and a Romance."

