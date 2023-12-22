Bianca Manalo slams 'malicious insinuations' in leaked convo with Rob Gomez

MANILA — Actress Bianca Manalo on Friday finally addressed the leaked private conversation between her and actor Rob Gomez.

On Instagram, Manalo said she and Gomez were "friends and co-workers."

The actress said their conversation, screenshots of which circulated online, was about a Christmas gift from Gomez that she was supposed to receive early before leaving for the airport.

"It is upsetting that our conversations were exposed without my consent, which is a breach of privacy and the cause of so much online. It is obvious that parts of our conversation were deleted to create malicious insinuations," Manalo said.

"To be honest, this unfounded accusation is hurting me and my loved ones," she added.

Manalo said she hoped the controversy would end "so I can enjoy the rest of my time in Japan with my family."

"Let us spread love and the truth this holiday season. Merry Christmas, everyone," she said.

In a previous report, Gomez said his phone was taken from him and used without his consent.

Manalo, a beauty queen-turned-actress, is in a relationship with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

Just last month, Manalo celebrated her 37th birthday in Malacañang with the senator.

Prior to joining showbiz, Manalo was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Universe in 2009.

