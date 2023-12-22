Handout photo

MANILA -- “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” starring Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, is now showing in cinemas.

As a holiday treat for moviegoers, the sequel will continue playing in IMAX theaters nationwide, in 4DX, and Uptown Tempur Cinema at Uptown Mall in Taguig during the Metro Manila Film Festival from December 25 to January 7.

The movie opened with midnight screenings on December 20.

Fans can also immerse themselves in Atlantis by visiting The Aquaman Tunnel Experience at SM Mall of Asia Level 3, South Entertainment Mall (near Game Park).

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down.

This time, the Black Manta is more formidable than ever, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force.

To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family and the world from irreversible destruction.

Watch the trailer here. https://youtu.be/h1fiesc6opk?si=gLijcqFPzplIhyrb