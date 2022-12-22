WATCH: Sandara Park dances tinikling in Bohol

Korean pop star Sandara Park charmed her Filipino followers when she shared a clip of her dancing the national dance of the Philippines.

Proving she is still in touch with the Filipino culture, Park tried to dance the tinikling even if she hasn’t had a lot of practice in the recent years.

“Tourist Dara’s #tinikling challenge!!! the national dance of the Philippines. Hirap.. nakalimutan ko na! Practice pa more!!!” she said in the caption.

Even if she did not get it perfectly, several netizens said they appreciate how Park remains a Filipina by heart.

Park, who is no stranger to touring around the country, is currently vacationing in Bohol.

Park, who is dubbed by her Filipino fans as the "pambansang krungkrung," rose to fame in 2004, when she finished runner-up in the ABS-CBN talent search "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects, Park, however, decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.

