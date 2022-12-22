WATCH: Fans troop to Eraserheads reunion concert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Entrance gates at the much-vaunted reunion concert of the Eraserheads at SMDC Festival Ground, Paranaque were opened at exactly 2 p.m. Thursday to throngs of ticketholders.

“Mabuti na ang maaga para iwas traffic at makakuha ng puwesto,“ ticketholders told ABSCBN News, also citing the festive atmosphere at the five-hectare venue.

Over 60,000 fans are expected to watch the show headlining the reunion of the Eraserheads' original members Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro.

The show will also be streamed worldwide by The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Buendia told ABS-CBN News they did not expect the public’s overwhelming support for the show.

“This is like the Olympics for us," Buendia exclaimed on the eve of the concert at his check-in and preparations at Okada Manila.

Organizers have advised ticketholders to bring raincoats in anticipation of scattered rains Thursday night in Metro Manila. But the Eraserheads and their producers are holding on to their Christmas wish that the skies will clear for the show for the greater enjoyment of fans.

