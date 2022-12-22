WATCH: 'Darna' cast, crew hold Christmas party

MANILA -- The cast and crew of ABS-CBN's fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" held their Christmas party with Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia leading their parlor games.

In a social media post on Thursday, show producer JRB Creative Production uploaded a video of the party, which also showed cast members Eric Fructuoso, Dawn Chang, Jeffrey Santos, and Kim Rodriguez joining the games.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



RELATED VIDEO