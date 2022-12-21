Vice Ganda, MC, and Lassy in a scene from the MMFF entry ‘Partners In Crime.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — MC and Lassy may be seen by most as Vice Ganda’s movie and stage sidekicks, but to the screen superstar, the two have been vital to his phenomenal success, and, more importantly, are family to whom he will always be grateful.

The duo have been part of several of Vice Ganda’s record-breaking movies, and are recent additions to “It’s Showtime,” which the comedy superstar has been co-hosting since 2009.

They will join Vice Ganda anew in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Partners In Crime,” co-starring Ivana Alawi and directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

The comedy superstar opened up about his relationship with MC and Lassy, as well as another frequent collaborator Divine Tetay, during the recent media conference of the Star Cinema film.

“Actually, nahihiya ako ‘pag sinasabi ‘yun, na lagi ko silang tinutulungan,” Vice Ganda told ABS-CBN News. “Hindi niyo alam na ang laki ng itinutulong nila sa akin. Kumbaga, nagbabalikan lang kami ng pagmamahal, kaming magkakaibigan.”

He recalled once describing MC and Lassy as the “wind beneath my wings,” when he made a guest appearance at their concert. That remains true today, Vice Ganda emphasized, as he recited portions of the lyrics of the song of the same title by Bette Midler.

“Sila, hinahayaan nila ako na mag-shine. Hinahayaan nila ako. Ang laki ng binibigay nila para mag-shine ako. For the longest time, ginagawa nila ‘yun para umangat ako. Tinutulungan nila ako. Pero mas nakikita ‘yung tinutulungan ko sila, kaysa tinutulungan nila ako.

“Ang laki ko na ngayon, e, ‘diba? Kaya parang mas nakikita natin ‘yung effort na ginagawa ng malaki, when in fact, ang daming effort na ginagawa ng hindi mo kasing laki,” Vice Ganda explained.

He mentioned as an example the casting of “Partners In Crime,” which needed his usual group of performers to help land jokes expected of Vice Ganda’s brand of comedy.

“Katulad ng pelikula namin — hindi naman ‘to mabubuo kung kaming dalawa lang ni Ivana. Ang bagot nito kung kaming dalawa lang. We can only do so much. Ang laki ng iginaganda ng pelikula dahil sa marami naming mga kasama, lalong lalo na sina MC at si Lassy at si Tetay,” he said.

Vice Ganda recounted that Garcia-Molina, whom he worked with for the first time on “Partners In Crime,” observed at one point that he would let his co-stars shine in certain scenes.

“‘Hindi ka pala madamot,’ sabi sa ‘kin ni Direk Cathy. Sabi ko, ‘Una, wala namang mawawala sa akin, at pangalawa, however great you are, you will need some help.’”

The “Boom Panes” hitmaker surmised that the general audience overlooks the contribution of his co-stars, because they are mostly drawn to the one who delivers the punchline in a gag, without realizing that each of them has a crucial contribution in that process.

“These people — sina MC, sina Lassy, sina Tetay — hindi niyo lang masyadong nakikita kasi lahat tayo naka-focus sa mas malaki, sa mas maningning. Hindi natin masyadong napapansin kung ano ang nagpapaningning sa malaking maningning. Sila ‘yun. Ang laki-laki ng tinutulong nila sa akin.

“‘Sige, ikaw, kailangan bongga ka, kailangan applauded ka!’ Ganoon kami sa stage, e. Sila ang feeder, tapos ako ang magbibigay ng punchline, at tinanggap nila for the longest time,” he said.

Vice Ganda illustrated an analogy between team comedy and basketball, citing the legendary lineup of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman in the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

“All of them are stars, pero iba-iba ang ginagawa nila,” he said. “Si Jordan, hindi mapapa-champion and Chicago Bulls kung wala sina Pippen at Rodman.”

“Ako rin, hindi ko mapapabongga ‘yung maraming ginagawa kong maraming bagay — pelikula ko, concert ko — kung hindi ko rin kasama sina MC at Lassy. And I owe a lot to them,” he said.

Beyond their dynamics on screen, Vice Ganda emphasized that his relationships with MC and Lassy are rooted in love, as friends who have hurdled challenges and celebrated triumphs together over the years.

“Ginagawa namin ‘yun, kasi mahal namin ang isa’t isa. We are more than just co-workers, we are more than just friends; we are really family,” he said.

