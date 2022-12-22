SZA thanks fans for success of new album ‘SOS’

Photo from SZA's Instagram account.

American singer SZA thanked her fans for the success of her sophomore album "SOS" and for reaching new milestones after its release.

"Thank y’all so much. Speechless and thanking God .. sall I got for rn. Love you all so very much ps I LOVE BAD BUNNY TO SHARE SPACE W HIM EVEN FOR A SECOND IS ICONIC. Don’t be dense," she said in an Instagram post.

While "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey is still No. 1, followed by another holiday song "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," SZA's new single "Kill Bill" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 3.

Another entry from her "SOS" album, "Nobody Gets Me," completed the Top 10.

"SOS" has 23 tracks and collaborations with artists like Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Travis Scott.

SZA's debut album was released in 2017 and gained attention for the pandemic hit song "The Weekend."

She has a Grammy award under her belt for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat.

