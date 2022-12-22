Simple Plan to hold PH tour in March

Photo from Simple Plan's Twitter account.

MANILA — Canadian rock band Simple Plan is set to hold a two-day tour in the Philippines next year.

In an announcement by Wilbros Live, the "The Harder Than It Looks" tour will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on March 10 and at SMX Convention Center in Davao on March 12.

Tickets will be available on TicketNet.com.ph and SMTickets.com soon.

Last May, Simple Plan released their sixth studio album "The Harder Than It Looks" with the hopes of coming back to touring.

"#HarderThanItLooks is out now! We hope you love the music & that the songs will bring a smile to your face, help you when you’re struggling, give you hope when you need it and make you feel empowered, understood, and less alone," the band said in a tweet.

"That’s all that matters to us. This album is for you."

