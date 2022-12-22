'On the Job: The Missing 8' fails to make the cut at 95th Oscars

John Arcilla won best actor in the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his role as Sisoy in ‘On The Job: The Missing 8.’ HBO Asia/file

MANILA - “On the Job: The Missing 8” is now out of the Oscars race.

This, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday (Manila time) the shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Academy Awards.

The Erik Matti crime thriller, which was the Philippines’ entry to the upcoming Oscars, was not included in the list of international feature films that made the cut.

“On the Job: The Missing 8” premiered in September 2021 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, where John Arcilla won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.

With the recognition, Arcilla made history as the first Southeast Asian artist to win best actor at the prestigious festival.

In “On the Job: The Missing 8,” Arcilla portrayed Sisoy, a corrupt journalist who questions his loyalty to a politician when eight of his colleagues go missing. It also starred Dennis Trillo as Roman, an inmate who is hired to carry out assassinations.

Matti previously said “On The Job: The Missing 8” is inspired by true events, from prisoners temporarily freed as hitmen-for-hire, to the disappearances of journalists who bare corrupt practices in government.

According to a Variety report, among those that made the cut in the International Feature category are “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany), “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Mexico), “Cairo Conspiracy” (Sweden), “The Blue Caftan” (Morocco), “Close” (Belgium), “Corsage” (Austria), “Decision to Leave” (South Korea), “EO” (Poland), “Holy Spider” (Denmark), “Joyland” (Pakistan), “Last Film Show” (India), “The Quiet Girl” (Ireland), “Return to Seoul” (Cambodia), and “Saint Omer” (France).