Meryll Soriano, son Gido celebrate birthdays

MANILA -- Actress Meryll Soriano and her son Gido celebrated their birthdays together with an intimate dinner.

Gido is Soriano's child with partner, actor Joem Bascon.

Soriano shared photos by Nice Print Photography taken from the party on her social media page.

"Celebrated my 40th and Gido’s 2nd with an intimate dinner with my dearest family and friends. It was beautiful," wrote Soriano, who also thanked all those who helped her in making the celebration possible.

Last week, Soriano also went on beach trip in Bohol with her family to mark her 40th birthday.

Soriano and Bascon were first rumored to be together in 2020 after they were spotted together on New Year’s Eve.

The following year, the couple surprised the public with their newborn son, a confirmation of their rekindled romance after a decade since parting ways.

In Soriano's vlog uploaded last June, Bascon said their wedding will happen "in time."

