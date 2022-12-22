Louie Ocampo to hold 45th anniversary concert next year

Photo from The Theatre at Solaire.

MANILA — Filipino composer Louie Ocampo is set to celebrate his 45th anniversary in the entertainment industry next year with a star-studded concert.

Titled "Composer Ka Lang", Ocampo will be holding his concert at The Theatre at Solaire on February 4 and 5, 2023 at 8 p.m.

"The concert will be peppered with various conceptualized segments that tackle the various sides of Louie Ocampo – as a struggling musician, as a jilted lover, as a husband and father, as a fellow and collaborative composer, as a competition judge, and Louie alone, reflecting on how far he has gone after 45 years in the industry," it said.

He will be joined by artists like Basil Valdez, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Katrina Velarde, Janine Tenoso, Lyca Gairanod, Sarah Geronimo, and Sharon Cuneta.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P10,000 and are available at this link.

