Janine Gutierrez responds to netizen asking if she's pregnant

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez responded to a netizen who asked if she is pregnant.

This, after the netizen commented in Gutierrez’s Instagram post of her and Paulo Avelino during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special where she can be seen wearing a body-hugging black gown.

Denying that is she is pregnant, Gutierrez said: “PMS (post menstrual syndrome) bloat actually and I’ve been holiday eating since wala pang taping.”

Gutierrez said she does not deprive herself of eating what she likes when she is not working.

“It’s okay to enjoy the off season. Diet na ulit after Christmas. Sana masarap din kain mo this December,” she told the Instagram user.

Currently, Gutierrez is gearing up for her upcoming ABS-CBN series "Dirty Linen."

“Dirty Linen” — which has the tagline, “Stained by lies, washed by truth, handle with care” — will be directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay.

It will also feature Zanjoe Marudo, Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, and will air this coming January on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z and TV5. It will also be available on iWantTFC and TFC.

