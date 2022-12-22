Photo from Jake Cuenca's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor Jake Cuenca said he has no plans at the moment to enter a new relationship and will focus first on his family.

"To be honest, wala pa ako sa mood magka-girlfriend. Nandoon ako sa gusto kong bumawi sa pamilya ko. Gusto kong mag-provide, gusto kong dalhin ang nanay ko sa lahat ng bansa na gusto niyang puntahan," Cuenca said in an article published by ABS-CBN's Push.

Last April, Cuenca confirmed he and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa have ended their 3-year relationship.

Cuenca said he wants to give back to all those who have helped him rise up.

"Totoo naman ‘yung assessment mo na this has been one of the hardest things that I have to go through in my entire life but I made it through. Heto na ako ngayon, and I’m at my best, and pinepresenta ko sa inyo ang sarili ko mainly because of my family na talagang pinulot nila ako sa sahig," he said.

"Kumbaga, hindi ako gutom na maghanap ng bagong girlfriend, or maghanap ng pagmamahal. Ngayon, gusto ko lang isukli sa tao lahat ng pagmamahal na ibinibigay nila sa akin — my family, my fans, kayo, my directors, and my producers who believe in me," he added.

He added that a new relationship will come in time.

“Magkaka-girlfriend din naman ako pero isa sa natutunan ko these past six months na lumipas, a very valuable thing na natutunan ko is to be happy being alone. To learn to be self-sufficient, to learn to make yourself happy,” he said.

"Mali na gawin kong responsibilidad ng ibang tao ang happiness ko. Kailangan sa akin manggaling ‘yon eh. Even my mom says that to me, kailangan manggaling sa iyo."

