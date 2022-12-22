Ivana Alawi says movie with Vice Ganda a dream come true

MANILA -- Actress and social media sensation Ivana Alawi said starring in the comedy movie "Partners in Crime" with Vice Ganda is a dream come true.

In her interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Alawi said she is excited for movie-goers to watch their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry on Christmas Day.

"Of course, it's my first movie and me with Unkabogable Vice Ganda and Direk Cathy Garcia so before I found out about this project I already said this, it's really a dream come true," Alawi said.

"I feel very humbled and blessed as I always say. Maraming, maraming salamat sa sumusuporta because kung wala kayo, wala rin ako. Thank you for believing in me," she added.

Alawi said she really enjoyed shooting the movie with Vice.

"Para siyang hindi shooting. I learned a lot from meme Vice, unang-una kung paano siya makisama sobrang ang gandang tingnan. And how he works, kung paano siya magtrabaho, sa pagpapatawa niya. Minsan nagugulat talaga ako kasi ang bilis ng utak niya. Ang sarap panoorin. Tapos ang dami kong natutunan the way he acts, he always supports," Alawi shared.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, "Partners in Crime" follows the story of Jack (Ganda) and Barbara (Alawi), former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema along with Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria's movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

