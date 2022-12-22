Ice Seguerra to bring 'Becoming Ice' concert to Cebu

MANILA -- Singer and actor Ice Seguerra is bringing his successful anniversary concert "Becoming Ice" to Cebu on February 18, 2023 at The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Seguerra made the announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, December 22.

In the caption, Seguerra said he is excited to perform for Cebuanos.

"Sa totoo lang, I love performing for the Cebuanos. Yes, medyo nakakakaba kasi in my many years of performing there, makikita mo na they really know what they want out of a performance. Listening crowd, kaya 'pag nagkamali, lagot. Haha! But kapag na-appreciate nila 'yung music and performance, sobrang all out din sila para ipakita 'yung enjoyment nila," Seguerra wrote.

"Kaya when we decided to tour 'Becoming Ice,' Cebu talaga 'yung naisip namin na unang puntahan because this is something na feeling ko, ma-e-enjoy nila. So here we go, please mark your calendars!" he added.



"Becoming Ice" is the 35th anniversary concert of Seguerra in the entertainment industry, held last October at The Theatre at Solaire.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

