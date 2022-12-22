MANILA – Gary Valenciano turned to social media to express how much he loves his only daughter Kiana, as she turns another year older.

Sharing a series of their pictures together through the years, Valenciano began her touching message by saying he does not think anyone can truly fathom the depth of appreciation he has for having been given a “princess.”

“There are things she still does that she used to do when she was kid. And yet she’s grown up with so much maturity that many times I have to stop myself from talking because of how well she expresses and explains herself to me,” he said.

Valenciano continued by saying he is praying that more of the world can be exposed to Kiana's artistry.

“What a gift she has been to the family. I love you Kiana,” he said.

Directly addressing his daughter, Valenciano said: “I do hope this day reminds you of the hope you’ve found in Jesus and how committed He is to loving you no matter what. Happy happy happy bday Kwinks.”

“I pray God gives us many many many more years of music together, of beach trips, of tours, of Christmases together, of movie nights, of our shark tales, of daddy daughter dates, of dreaming together, of laughing together, and praying together. I love you so much!!!! Happy birthday!!!!”

Aside from Kiana, Valenciano and his wife Angeli Pangilinan have two more children, Paolo and Gabriel.

Related video: