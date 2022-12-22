Photo from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account.

American actor Dwayne Johnson on Wednesday said that "Black Adam" will not be included in the first chapter of the new DC Universe.

"James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters," Johnson said in an Instagram post.

Johnson said that he will continue to root for the new development of the comic's adaptations.

"James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG," the actor said.

"You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens," he added.

The "Black Adam" actor added that he is proud of what they have shown the audience this year.

"After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love," he said.

"We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you," he added.

Henry Cavill earlier revealed that he will no longer be returning as Superman following the revamp of the DC movies.

