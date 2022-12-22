Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza mark 4th anniversary

MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde and fiancée Maine Mendoza marked their fourth year as a couple.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the engaged couple shared photos of their sweet moments together.

"Happy fourth, my baba! Thank you for everything that you do and for everything that you are. I love you," Atayde wrote on his Instagram post.

"Happy fourth," Mendoza simply captioned her Instagram post.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged last July.

They first went public with their relationship in March 2019. Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos indicating they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

