MANILA — In a rare gathering of both big-name and emerging stars, 27 Kapamilya leading ladies performed on one stage as a holiday treat to their fans, during the recent ABS-CBN Christmas special.

Led by screen and music icon Sharon Cuneta, the actresses donned matching red gowns as they sang a Christmas medley.

Among those who took part in the performance were Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes, Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban, Erich Gonzales, Lovi Poe, Janine Gutierrez, Janella Salvador, Iza Calzado, Dimples Romana, and Shaina Magdayao.

Also part of the number were Jane de Leon, Ivana Alawi, Charlie Dizon, Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Belle Mariano, Heaven Peralejo, Kira Balinger, Maymay Entrata, Vivoree, Koari Oinuma, Daniela Stranner, and Karina Bautista.

Among the notable absences at the Christmas special were Liza Soberano, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Toni Gonzaga, and Judy Ann Santos, for various reasons.

