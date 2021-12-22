SB19 collaborates with Ohwon Lee for new track 'Love Yours'

MANILA -- Filipino boy group SB19 has collaborated with South Korean music producer Ohwon Lee for its new track “Love Yours.”

Lee and SB19 dropped the track in various digital music platforms on Wednesday, including YouTube.

The release of “Love Yours” comes just day after SB19 also debuted the music video of their Christmas single “Ligaya.”

Aside from the two above-mentioned songs, SB19 also recently released “No Stopping You,” the official soundtrack for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream.”

Composed of Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin, SB19 also continues to make waves internationally.

Last week, SB19’s “Bazinga” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, replacing “Butter” of K-pop superstars BTS.

Billboard announced on its website that SB19 jumped from No. 8 to the first place after getting 1.5 million Twitter mentions, up by 67%, in the tracking week, which ran from November 26 through December 2.